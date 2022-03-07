Today is Monday, March 7, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Professor C. F. Hottes, Urbana city forester, told the city council that the city could be barren of shade trees within three years because of oyster shell scale. He said the city needed to undertake spraying all ash trees.
In 1972, speaking to a standing-room-only crowd of more than 2,000 at the University of Illinois Auditorium, Democratic presidential candidate Eugene McCarthy said that the upcoming Illinois primary election was the “most important” in the country.
In 2007, the Illinois Senate's public health committee approved legislation allowing patients suffering from multiple sclerosis, cancer and other chronic diseases to treat their symptoms with marijuana.