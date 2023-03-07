Today is Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Urbana Public Works Commissioner Douglas Osborn announced a crackdown on contractors who began construction work without getting the necessary building permits in advance.
In 2008, Crystal Lake Pool fans would have to get used to shorter hours and a season that would be three weeks shorter than 2007. Those were among the budget cuts that the Urbana Park District board tentatively signed off on during a study session.