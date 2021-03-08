Today is Monday, March 8, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the finance committee of the Urbana City Council recommended raising the salary of the mayor from $500 to $1,000 a year ($7,100 to $14,200 in today's dollars), and to give the city forester — who had been working without compensation — $100 a year ($1,400 today).
In 1971, Brookens Junior High School in Urbana was formally dedicated. The school was dedicated to the memory of Dr. Norris L. Brookens, an Urbana school board member from 1954 to 1969 and the first chairman of the Illinois Board of Regents. He was a doctor of internal medicine at Carle Clinic.
In 2006, a Champaign City Council member's decision to restrict the occasions when she abstained on issues could lead to a reconsideration of a smoking ban in Champaign bars and restaurants. Council member Marci Dodds announced several weeks previously that she would abstain on all issues that directly affected the businesses of her husband, downtown developer Jon "Cody" Sokolski. But Dodds now said that standard was too strict and was cheating residents of District 4, which she represented.