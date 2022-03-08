Today is Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Purdue clinched the Western Conference championship with a 39-31 win over Illinois in Lafayette, Ind. Purdue finished the season 8-1. Illinois’ final ledger was 7-5.
In 1972, Dennis Graff pumped in 25 points to lead the Gibson City Greyhounds to a 69-61 win over Normal U High to advance to the Class A Elite Eight tournament in Champaign. Gibson City was 24-3.
In 2007, a 50 percent increase in arrests in Champaign was the biggest difference in “Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day” on the University of Illinois campus that year compared with the year before. Champaign police reported a total of 162 arrests or citations from 7 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday as result of crackdowns on “Unofficial” violations. That was up from 103 arrests and citations in 2006. “Overall, the public perception and police perception was that the event was much smoother this year, despite the fact that calls for service and arrests were up,” said Champaign police Sgt. Scott Friedlein.