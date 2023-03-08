Today is Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1973, the Champaign Board of Local Improvements unanimously approved plans for downtown renovation, including a new pedestrian mall. Council member Seely Johnston said the plan was one of the greatest things Champaign had hit on.
In 2008, federal help was on the way for the victims of the previous month’s floods in Iroquois and Livingston counties. The Federal Emergency Management Agency issued a disaster declaration for the two counties.