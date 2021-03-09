Today is Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Urbana Mayor James Elmo Smith won the Republican nomination in the city’s mayoral race, defeating W.E. Coffin, 1,482 to 661. Francis E. Williamson won the Democratic nomination by write-in but it was said he was unlikely to run.
In 1971, Champaign’s Ron Bridgewater and his Ron Bridgewater Quintent won top honors over the weekend at the National Collegiate Jazz Festival at Notre Dame University. Nate Banks, 22, who played trumpet in the quintet, won honorable mention as best trumpet player. Also in the quintet were Jim McNeely, piano; Jonathan Burr, bass; and Phil Gretteau, drums.
In 2006, after a long history as a tavern and then a vacant building falling into disrepair, the old Roadhouse Tavern in Monticello was being torn down, and a new owner of the property on North Market Street was considering plans to build a small retail center there, said Mary Jo Hetrick, the city’s economic director.