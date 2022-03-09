Today is Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the University of Illinois military wireless station at the armory annex had been made an official government station, according to Major T.J. Camp, adjutant of the post. The wireless telephone was available to all listeners from 7 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday.
In 1972, the years of frustration since tiny Hebron won the Illinois high school basketball championship in 1952 were to end for the state’s “small schools” as they conducted their own Elite Eight tournament. Teams would include Meridian, Elgin St. Edward, Streator Woodland, Thomson, Raymond Lincolnwood, Gibson City, Lawrenceville and Quincy Boys.
In 2007, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission voted to allow Exelon Generation to “bank” a site for another nuclear power plant next to the existing one at Clinton, a news release from the company stated. The early site permit did not authorize construction of a new plant, but it allowed Exelon to bank the site for 20 years.