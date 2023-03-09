Today is Thursday, March 9, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, veteran fruit forecaster R.L. Heller of Urbana predicted that the local peach crop was well developed and healthy looking.
In 1973, tickets for bicycle traffic violations would be issued in Champaign starting in the next few days, according to City Manager Warren Browning. The new ticket system, with $3 fines for violators (about $20 in today's dollars), would be similar to the method in which vehicle traffic tickets were given.
In 2008, hundreds of hearty souls took a dip at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet as part of the ninth annual Polar Plunge. The event’s goal was to raise $75,000 for Special Olympics athletes and programs.