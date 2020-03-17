Today is Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Champaign high school teachers were given five more days to accept the contract offered by the school board through board President Royal Stipes. If they do not accept the contract, the board has declared that their positions will be declared open.
In 1970, the Urbana City Council approved the expenditure of $12,500 as the city’s one-third share of a subsidy to the Champaign-Urban City Lines to keep the buses running through April 30, 1971.
In 2005, the Smiths and Burgoynes were already in the neighborhood, so the pair of Georgetown couples stuck around town and stopped by the RCA Dome to watch Illinois’ open practice before the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Smiths attended four Illini games this year. Jeanne Smith liked getting an up-close look at the players, marveling at the contrast in height between Nick Smith and Dee Brown. There will be plenty of other Illini fans commuting to Indianapolis for today’s 8:40 p.m. game with Fairleigh Dickinson.