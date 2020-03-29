Today is Sunday, March 29, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, 15 cars and the caboose of a Big Four Railroad freight train that had left Urbana plunged into Sugar Creek, two miles west of Crawfordsville, Ind., when the trestle, presumably weakened by high winds, collapsed under the weight of the train. No one was injured.
In 1970, a Copley News Service survey picks the Chicago Cubs to win the National League East and the San Francisco Giants to take the National League West in the upcoming baseball season.
In 2005, if Illinois beats Louisville, plans are under way to show the NCAA tournament championship game on the state-of-the-art Daktronics scoreboard at the Assembly Hall. Admission and parking would be free. “You just have to wear orange to get in,” said Kevin Ullestad, director of the Assembly Hall.