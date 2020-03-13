Today is Friday, March 13, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, ways and means for providing the $120,000 necessary to proceed with the Margaret B. Morris Memorial Hospital to be erected in Urbana were discussed at a meeting.
In 1970, “Save Allerton Park” was the cheer from about 100 University of Illinois students plus farmers and conservationists from Champaign, Piatt and Macon counties who protested at the Illinois State Capitol. The group was led by University of Illinois Professor Bruce Hannon of Champaign.
In 2005, James Augustine was the first to reach his coach when the game ended, wrapping a long arm around Bruce Weber’s shoulders and smiling as he delivered a message. “We got one more, Coach,” Augustine told Weber moments after Illinois’ 64-56 win against Minnesota in Saturday’s Big Ten tournament semifinal. It was hardly a heartfelt message, merely a reminder that with a win against Wisconsin in the final, the Illini would add a tourney title to the regular-season crown they claimed.