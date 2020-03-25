Today is Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Frank White of St. Joseph was fined $42.50 in county court this morning for maintaining a public nuisance. White has been collecting carcasses of horses, skinning them and leaving them on the rice farm in St. Joseph. There are now the remains of 10 horses lying about, it is said.
In 1970, Ozark Airlines announced it will triple its jet service between Champaign-Urbana and Washington-New York effective April 26. The result will be daily departures and arrivals in the morning, early afternoon and late afternoon.
In 2005, when John Davis was a cheerleader at Illinois from 1969 to 1972, he rooted for a couple of winning teams. But the Illini of that era were nothing like this year’s version. “I cheered for some teams that weren’t very successful,” said Davis, who lives in Park Ridge. “They were good in spirit but not on the court. So this is very exciting.” Davis and his buddy, Al Hambourger, both 1972 UI graduates, had front-row seats at midcourt for Illinois’ 77-63 win against Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Allstate Arena. The Illini (35-1) will play Arizona in the Chicago Regional final.