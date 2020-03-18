Today is Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the work of paving Locust Street in Champaign with concrete from Chester Street to Green Street started today by contractor Stipes & Hecker.
In 1970, David Dodds Henry, who became the 12th University of Illinois president in 1955, told the UI Board of Trustees Wednesday that he will retire on Sept. 1, 1971. At that time he will be 65 years old.
In 2005, Illinois survived a historic scare, riding Dee Brown’s 19 points and a strong second-half defensive effort to a first-round win. But Illinois showed chinks in the armor, getting outscored in the paint and hammered on the boards.