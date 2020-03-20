Today is Friday, March 20, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Judge Boggs granted Paul G. Busey of Urbana a decree of foreclosure for $10,319 and costs against the Illinois Theatre in Urbana. The sale of the theater was ordered by the master in chancery.
In 1970, plans were to be completed for the appearance of Chicago 7 defense attorney Willam Kunstler. The sponsors of the speech were attempting to have it moved from the UI Auditorium to the Assembly Hall, which can seat about 10 times more people.
In 2005, Nevada elected to make Illinois’ big men beat them, and James Augustine & Co. obliged. Augustine scored 17 of his career-high 23 points in the first half, and the Illini dominated the second half to send the Wolf Pack packing, 71-59. The Illini were the winningest single-season team in Big Ten history, and they were off to the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in five seasons. Most importantly to Illinois, that meant two more wins to reach a season-long goal: the Final Four.