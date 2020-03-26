Today is Thursday, March 26, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, a miniature tornado caused damage to farm buildings and the loss of livestock on the Marion Hudson farm a mile east of Myra, which was tenant farmed by Cecil Hudson. A large new barn was blown over, a smaller barn badly damaged and the house and outbuildings were damaged.
In 1970, Gov. Richard Ogilvie proposed a sweeping new state program to fight air and water pollution, including a $750 million bond issue to upgrade sewage-treatment facilities. He also proposed that three new state agencies be created to cope with pollution, including an environmental protection agency.
In 2005, Gov. Rod Blagojevich appointed a new University of Illinois trustee who donated more than $83,000 to the governor’s campaign and has attended 94 consecutive Illini games, including the most recent win over Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Reached by telephone in Chicago, where he was preparing to attend his 95th consecutive Illini game, David V. Dorris, 57, said he was very pleased to have been chosen. “We enjoy all aspects of the University of Illinois, educational and athletic,” said Dorris, who lived in rural LeRoy and had a law practice in Bloomington.