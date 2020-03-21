Today is Saturday, March 21, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, a proposition to launch a big sidewalk construction program in Champaign will be discussed Monday by the Champaign City Council.
In 1970, East Moline, Peoria Spalding, Joliet Central and LaGrange Lyons remain alive in the Illinois High School Association tournament at the Assembly Hall.
In 2005, the cost of talking on a cellphone will increase slightly for St. Joseph residents beginning in July, as part of a plan to develop a new sports-oriented park on the community’s northeast side. St. Joseph Mayor B.J. Hackler said his village needs more recreational facilities for its growing population. The village board recently bought 40 acres north of U.S. 150 and east of Sportsmen’s Club Road for the park. According to Hackler, half of the $186,000 price came from a state grant. The St. Joseph Village Board voted 6-0 on Feb. 22 to raise the cellphone tax from 5 percent to 6 percent.