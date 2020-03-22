Today is Sunday, March 22, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, P. G. Vriner had a close call when his car was struck by a slow-moving Illinois Central engine at the University Avenue crossing. Vriner said that the gates on one side were up and that he was on the track before noticing that the gates on the other side were down. He suffered minor injuries, but his auto was damaged considerably.
In 1970, LaGrange defeated East Moline, 71-52, to win the 63rd Illinois High School Association tournament at the Assembly Hall.
In 2005, the Urbana City Council voted unanimously to give the mayor the authority to restrict alcohol sales for up to 48 hours during times when unrest or celebratory violence are a possibility. The move follows last week’s vote by the Champaign City Council to give its mayor, who also acts as liquor commissioner, similar authority. The moves are sparked by concerns that the success or failure of the Illini men’s basketball team in the NCAA tournament could spark riots. The Illini have advanced to the Sweet 16 of the tournament.