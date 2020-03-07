Today is Saturday, March 7, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, widening, straightening and deepening the Boneyard from Babcock Street (now known as Gregory Street) back through the campus to Third Street will probably be the proposal of the Champaign committee studying the problem of Twin City drainage. The survey has been made and it may be necessary to dredge a four-foot depth as the work reaches Third Street. As Urbana is higher than Champaign, the need for better drainage is not as keenly felt there.
In 1970, the use of state funds to support nonpublic schools received little support at a hearing in Urbana of the representatives of nine committees of the Illinois Constitutional Convention. Another issue that received a lot of attention was support for lowering the voting age to 18 years old. Champaign Mayor Virgil Wikoff opposed the idea, however, saying it would greatly affect local elections.
In 2005, shopping for health care? A new “medical mall” is on the way in Champaign, but it will be at least a year before the first building is up, according to the developers. The new complex will be built by the owners of Safeworks Illinois, an occupational and environmental medicine facility at 1806 N. Market St., on 7.5 acres south of Safeworks. Kevin Pierce, vice president of business development for Safeworks, said the owners want to develop buildings that can house a variety of medical services, along with an expansion of Safeworks.