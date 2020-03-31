Today is Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, a strike of the union bakers of Champaign-Urbana loomed. The union members were seeking $35 a week and a nine-hour workday, with time-and-a-half for overtime. Night bakers were seeking a 20-cents-per-hour premium.
In 1970, a hearing in Monticello produced little open opposition to a state highway department plan for the alignment of Interstate 72 between Monticello and Decatur. Monticello Mayor Richard O’Dell reaffirmed the city’s interest in having two interchanges north of the city.
In 2005, alcohol would still flow in Campustown bars the day the Fighting Illini were set to face Louisville in the Final Four of the NCAA basketball tournament, but the beer and mixed drinks would have to be in plastic or paper cups. There would also be some other restrictions, including later opening hours and restrictions on package alcohol sales in bottles.