Today is Sunday, March 15, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, an attempt to wreck an Owl streetcar was made about 4:50 a.m. today when an iron manhole cover was placed over the streetcar tracks at John and Third streets in Champaign. The obstruction failed to derail the car, but pedestrians were endangered because of the open hole in the street.
In 1970, University of Illinois administrators will open disciplinary hearings against 30 students as state legislators warn that the public expects action. “The people of Illinois are expecting something tangible to come from these hearings, something more than slapping hands and saying ‘frustrated little students are just exercising free speech,’” said state Rep. Stanley Weaver, R-Urbana.
In 2005, architects say Champaign school officials face an immediate priority addressing building shortcomings — fixing $47 million worth of substandard facilities. James McDonough, a member of the team of eight architects, seven engineers and three demographers who prepared the $100,000 facilities survey of all school buildings, said the district must address the $47 million maintenance list — ranging from wiring to boilers to windows — before it can think about building use.