Today is Saturday, March 14, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, to reduce the labor payroll involved in the maintenance of the buildings and grounds on the University of Illinois campus, the UI cut the number of men on the roll. There were 283 men, including carpenters, electricians, painters, plumbers, janitors, clerks in the superintendent’s office and other helpers engaged in maintenance. Although only a few were taken off the salary sheet in February, the number was to be decreased again that month, said Professor James M. White, supervising architect.
In 1970, Danvile ended Urbana’s bid for state tournament glory with a 48-44 sectional win on Friday night the 13th. Danville was next set to play in the Normal supersectional against LaSalle-Peru.
In 2005, with Dee Brown in a 2-for-20 tailspin and a frozen-fingered team shooting 35.7 and 35.8 percent in the previous two games, Illinois won a chilly Big Ten tournament by employing a suffocating defense and getting dominant play from its supposed weak link, the frontline, in an ugly 54-43 victory over Wisconsin. With another gold basketball in their trophy case, the 32-1 Illini were riding more momentum than most. And with 16,000 tickets still available in Indianapolis, it was comforting to know that the NCAA tournament opener with Fairleigh Dickinson in the giant dome would be overflowing with orange-clad followers.