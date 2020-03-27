Today is Friday, March 27, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Sonny Franks, the 7-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. George Franks of Champaign, is in critical condition after being run down by an oil truck in the 700 block of Hill Street. City Commissioner Franks has been visiting in Hot Springs, Ark., and telegraphed that he would be home this evening.
In 1970, consumer advocate Ralph Nader attacked what he called “corporate crime” in a speech before a capacity crowd at the University of Illinois Auditorium. He decried deaths due to unsafe automobiles and lead poisoning.
In 2005, when it was over, after a raucous celebration was complete, Illinois basketball fan Grant Burton leaned against a rail in the Allstate Arena bleachers and breathed a long sigh. “I feel,” Burton said, decked out in a Dee Brown jersey and headband, “like I’ve been in a car wreck.” Their memorable season slipping away at the hands of a relentless Arizona team, Bruce Weber’s Illini staged an epic comeback Saturday, defeating Arizona 90-89 in overtime to reach the Final Four of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Illinois will face Louisville, champion of the Albuquerque Regional, next Saturday in St. Louis.