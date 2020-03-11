Today is Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the first complaint this year about chickens running at large was received today by the Champaign Police Department. Fowls at 607 S. State St. were the offenders.
In 1970, arson was strongly suspected as the cause of a morning fire in downtown Urbana which gutted the Air Force recruiting station at 101 N. Race St. Urbana Fire Chief Earl Paris estimated damage at more than $100,000.
In 2005, maybe it was the early tipoff time. Maybe it was a lingering letdown from the season’s first loss. Whatever the case, it took Illinois some time to get started in its Big Ten tournament opener in Chicago. What many expected to be a start-to-finish clinic against Northwestern instead turned into a sometimes ragged 68-51 Illini win.