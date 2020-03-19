Today is Thursday, March 19, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the meat cutters of Champaign-Urbana went on strike when a majority of shops refused to sign contracts granting wages of $30 a week with a 10-hour day during the week and a 121 / 2-hour day on Saturdays.
In 1970, the pairings were set for the eight teams remaining in the Illinois High School Association basketball tournament at the Assembly Hall. East Moline was the favorite. Effingham St. Anthony was also in the tourney, as well as downstate teams LaSalle-Peru, Peoria Spalding and Okawville.
In 2005, with crude oil prices at an all-time high and gasoline prices soaring, the General Assembly should be doing more to help reduce those costs, said state Rep. Bill Black, R-Danville. “It shouldn’t be a political issue,” Black said. “Democrats are being hurt by these prices; Republicans are being hurt by these prices. It affects everyone.” He said he was “extremely disappointed” that the Democrat-controlled House revenue subcommittee on income taxes refused to advance his HB 387, which would have created a $10,000 tax credit for motor fuel retailers who install at least one E85 ethanol fuel pump during a calendar year.