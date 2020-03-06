Today is Friday, March 6, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the following committee was appointed to be in charge of the Boy Scouts minstrel show to be presented that April: C.E. Cox, R.C. Zuppke, B.F. Harris, Father Frawley, G.H. Baker, D.W. Stevick, A.T. Burrows, R.D. Burnham and E.F. Swigart. Rehearsals were to begin the next week.
In 1970, Illinois National Guardsmen were released and the mayors of Champaign and Urbana lifted a curfew after a night of quiet on the University of Illinois campus. The only demonstrations on campus were the kind where students distributed cigarettes, coffee, doughnuts and peace buttons to the National Guardsmen on duty.
In 2005, police issued citations to 60 underage drinkers during the “Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day” event in Campustown. Officers from the Champaign and University of Illinois police department and the Illinois State Police conducted a detail focused on underage drinking among college and high school students that included checks at six Campustown bars. Citations were issued at all six. They were: It’s Brothers, 613 E. Green St.; C.O. Daniels, 608 E. Daniel St.; White Horse Inn, 1121 / 2 E. Green St.; Kam’s, 618 E. Green St.; Clybourne, 706 S. Sixth St.; and Station 211, 211 E. Green St.