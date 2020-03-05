Today is Thursday, March 5, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Urbana High School fell to Danville, 24-28, in the district basketball tournament. In other games, Onaga beat Buckley, 18-12, and Gilman defeated Homer, 21-14. In games the day before, Champaign beat St. Joseph, 39-19, and Urbana overcame Newman, 33-10.
In 1970, nine University of Illinois students were suspended by campus Chancellor Jack Peltason and 147 people were arrested for curfew violations as law-enforcement officials struggled to restore order to the UI campus. Those arrested ignored warnings that the mayors of Champaign and Urbana had ordered a 10:30 p.m. curfew.
In 2005, five people were claiming civil-rights violations in a federal lawsuit against supporters of Chief Illiniwek. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Urbana by Charleston attorney Rodney Smith, said that Robert Leonard, William Cook, Diana Waters, David Wegeng and Roger Fontana, who are of American Indian heritage, alleged they were kept out of a reception and rally Feb. 28, 2004, at the Round Barn Restaurant by Phil Katsinas, then owner of the restaurant, and Roger Huddleston, president of Honor the Chief Society.