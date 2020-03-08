Today is Sunday, March 8, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Roy Hays of Ogden was arrested by Urbana police for letting his automobile stand with the motor running, He was released to appear later.
In 1970, scrappy Michigan State ended Illinois’ topsy-turvy basketball season on a sour note with an 81-76 triumph at the Assembly Hall. UI center Greg Jackson scored 27 points in the loss. The game ended the Illini season with a Big Ten Conference record of 8-6. Iowa won the league with a 14-0 mark.
In 2005, the state’s Middle Fork and Kickapoo nature areas were soon to be connected as part of a federal air-pollution settlement involving millions of dollars and more than 1,000 acres of land in Vermilion County. Under the agreement, Dynegy Midwest Generation would pay a $9 million civil penalty and spend $15 million on projects — including the Vermilion County land — to compensate for unlawful emissions from five coal-fired power plants. The closest of them was the Vermilion Generating Station in Oakwood.