Today is Sunday, March 1, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the people of Urbana were to vote on whether to repeal the controversial wheel tax. More than 300 people had submitted a petition to get rid of the vehicle-registration fee. A citywide vote was to be held April 3.
In 1970, at least five carloads of Chanute Air Force Base airmen converged on the Red Lion Inn, 211 E. Green St., C, to even the score for a fellow airman who was injured in an earlier fight at the bar. Another fight was avoided hours later when Champaign police showed up at the bar.
In 2005, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper had no problem criticizing cable news, describing it as one talking head yelling at another, while speaking at the Illini Union for about two hours on a variety of issues, including covering natural disasters, wars and the recent presidential election. Cooper received $19,999.99 to speak, according to Katie Hanlon, program adviser for the Illini Union Board.