Today is Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Dr. T. Dwight Sloan of Nanking, China, speaking on “The Progress of Western Medicine and Public Health Movements in China,” under the auspices of the Omega Beta Pi fraternity, stated that the present public health conditions in China are due to the superstition and ignorance of people and poor sanitary conditions. He spoke of the eagerness of Chinese students to study medicine and to apply knowledge in the hospitals there. “The Chinese have genius and adaptability for medicine and are always willing to learn,” he said.
In 1970, about 300 Illinois National Guardsmen cleared 3,000 to 5,000 protesting University of Illinois students from the street Tuesday night. The street was cleared with a sweep of guardsmen carrying rifles and led by jeeps with barbed wire fences across their front. Champaign and Urbana mayors declared a 10:30 p.m. curfew. Students were protesting recruiters from General Electric Co. being on campus because of the corporation’s work for the Defense Department.
In 2005, Champaign, Urbana and University of Illinois officials say they are now taking steps to prevent violence should the Illini men’s basketball team advance to the Final Four during the first weekend in April. “Several cities have seen automobiles and couches set on fire,” said UI Dean of Students Bill Riley, who has chaired a community-UI task force on celebratory violence. “It changes the image of the community from one of celebration to one of people being injured.”