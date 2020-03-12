Today is Thursday, March 12, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the proposition to issue $12,000 worth of bonds for the purchase off another pumper truck and for more equipment for the Champaign Fire Department passed by 445 votes. All 38 women who voted voted for the bond issue. Four hundred and fifty-four men voted for the issue and 29 votes against it.
In 1970, the continued development of Chanute Air Force Base is planned while other military installations are being cut back or closed. U.S. Rep. William Springer, R-Champaign, announced that bids will be opened in April for a $1 million dollar addition to the base hospital.
In 2005, when the ticket-going gets tough, the tough go to Penn State. That’s exactly what Kirk Polley and Phil Baker did to secure entrance to the Big Ten tournament. From their choice view high above center court, the Illinois graduates were giddy about their clever move. With little chance to get tickets through Illinois and the tournament basically sold out, Polley and Baker called the Penn State ticket office about a month ago and asked about their chances. They were in luck; there were 14 all-session tickets left. “We’ll take four,” Polley said.