Today is Saturday, March 28, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, a special train will leave the Illinois Central station in Champaign for Chicago on April 1, arriving in Chicago at 3:3O p.m. The train will return April 8, leaving Chicago at 8:30 a.m. and reaching Champaign at 11:45 a.m. In addition to the two specials all of the regular trains will run. The Illinois Central has taken this action for the Easter vacation.
In 1970, former News-Gazette staff writer Roger Ebert, now a film critic with the Chicago Sun-Times, also is a “community critic,” according to an article in this week’s Time magazine.
In 2005, a transportation bill that includes $7 million for the improvement of Curtis Road passed the U.S. House and now is under consideration in the Senate. The bill includes $35 million for projects in the 15th Congressional District, including projects in Danville and Monticello, according to Phil Bloomer, a spokesman for U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson, R-Urbana, who serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “We’re extremely confident this money will stay in there once it goes through the Senate and conference committee,” Bloomer said. “Illinois did extremely well, and the 15th District did extremely well compared to what it’s gotten in the past. Illinois, as a whole, got $30 million more than the previous round of funding.”