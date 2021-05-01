Today is Saturday, May 1, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, W.M. Stoltzman of Harrisburg, Pa., told an audience of Urbana businessmen that Urbana offers a good market for a successful first-class hotel with 50 to 60 guest rooms. Stoltzman was director of the field and survey department at Hockenbury System Inc., a financial-services company.
In 1971, attorney Robert I. Auler filed suit in federal court in Danville against the city of Champaign, Police Chief Harvey Shirley and former Officer Fred Eastman on the first anniversary of the death of Edgar Hoults, who was shot by Eastman just north of the Dunbar Court area where Hoults lived. The suit sought $1 million ($6.6 million in today’s dollars).
In 2006, the Salvation Army of Champaign County was to start renovations on its new home on North Market Street. Maj. John Turner said the Salvation Army bought the former Heilig-Meyer furniture store, 2212 N. Market St., a month previous after getting a special-use permit for the property.