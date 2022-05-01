Today is Sunday, May 1, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, a platoon of hobos a block long was escorted to the Champaign police station and required to register for lodging. It took the desk sergeant 30 minutes to register all the “guests.”
In 1972, the new Champaign County Board met with opening talks of harmony but promptly divided along party lines on the appointment of Glen Lafenhagen of Philo to fill a vacancy on the board. He was named to replace H. Eugene Ellars of Philo, who died after his election.
In 2007, Carle Foundation Hospital was giving up for now on the idea of building an outpatient surgery center in Coles County, after several fruitless years of trying to win state approval. But Carle spokeswoman Gretchen Robbins said the hospital still planned to pursue an expansion project for its physician practice clinic in Mattoon, with construction starting possibly by that fall.