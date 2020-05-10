Today is Sunday, May 10, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the toll lines of the Central Union Telephone Co. on South Neil street were to be placed underground where they passed through the Champaign business district. Workers began enlarging a manhole at the alley south of University avenue, on Neil street, preparatory to installing an 1,800-wire cable that would carry the toll lines two blocks south underground. The change was being made in order to do away with poles and wires above ground in the business district, which was rapidly moving southward on Neil Street.
In 1970, disorder continued on the University of Illinois campus after more than 100 people were rounded up and arrested on the UI Quad on charges of unlawful assembly. Groups of students moved through the Illini Union, overturning ash trays and setting fire to furniture.
In 2005, CBS correspondent and Champaign native Bill Geist was to give the commencement address at the University of Illinois graduation ceremonies that week. Growing up in Champaign and attending the UI shaped the way Geist sees the world, he said. “For the first 22 years of my life, I rarely stepped outside of Champaign,” said Geist, an Emmy Award-winning commentator. “All my memories are from Champaign. I still look at growing up in Champaign as a normal way of life. I relate everything to that.”