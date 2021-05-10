Today is Monday, May 10, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, legislation to enact a state income tax was introduced in Springfield. It would levy a 1 percent tax on income under $10,000 a year ($150,000 in today's dollars); a 2 percent tax on income between $10,000 and $50,000 a year ($150,000 and $748,000 today); and a 3 percent tax on income over $50,000 a year.
In 1971, John Holmes, 54, of Villa Grove, a well-known area newspaper publisher, was killed in a one-car accident south of Villa Grove. He published four weekly newspapers in Villa Grove, Philo, Sidney and Broadlands.
In 2006, one-third of the potential sites for a $1 billion "coal plant of the future" were in Illinois, according to a U.S. Department of Energy announcement. "FutureGen will be a stepping stone toward a cleaner, more energy-secure future," said a statement from U.S. Secretary of Energy Samuel Bodman. The FutureGen Industrial Alliance, a group of private companies working with the federal government, had initially expected about two dozen bids, but 12 were submitted from seven states. The Illinois sites were in Tuscola, Mattoon, Effingham and Marshall.