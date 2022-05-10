Today is Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Urbana school board stayed in session until 2 a.m. in debate over a report by a committee appointed to investigate charges of financial irregularities made against high school Principal M.L. Flaningam by a member of the school board. Flaningam was exonerated.
In 1972, an anti-war rally at the University of Illinois turned into a rampage in the campus area resulting in injuries, arrests, looting, extensive property damage and eventually a 10 p.m. curfew. Champaign police reported an unsuccessful attempt to firebomb the federal building at State and Randolph streets.
In 2007, the Champaign County Board fired its supervisor of assessments, but Curt Deedrich remained defiant. “I’ll go in to work in the morning,” he said after the meeting. “But they might be changing the locks right now.” He handed over his keys to county board Chair C. Pius Weibel shortly later. Deedrich “absolutely” would sue, said one of his attorneys, Glenn Stanko of Champaign, who described the county as “micromanaging” the work of its supervisor of assessments.