Today is Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the state’s attorney dismissed a complaint filed against a Champaign man for allegedly impersonating the sheriff at the home of a moonshiner after the moonshiner admitted the man had not done that.
In 1973, the master plan for expanding Willard Airport was expected to include recommendations that would have “the public be involved with financing the airport,” said Ralph Flexman, director of the Institute of Aviation.
In 2008, the extent of the housing slump in Champaign County became more apparent in April, with home sales down more than 30 percent from April 2007. Statistics released by the Champaign County Association of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service showed 177 homes were sold and closed on in April.