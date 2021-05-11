Today is Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Illinois House passed a $10.5 million ($157 million in today’s dollars) appropriation to the University of Illinois without a dissenting vote. The measure was headed to the Senate.
In 1971, Busey Woods, a 63-acre tract in north Urbana, was given to the University of Illinois Foundation by Mr. and Mrs. James Klassen and Mrs. Elizabeth Tawney, who was Mrs. Klassen’s sister.
In 2006, city leaders were considering trying to convince a private company to build a biomass-gasification plant in Monticello that would convert waste, crops or other products into energy by producing gas. For example, a wood-gasification plant treats scrap wood, landscape waste and other wood to produce a gas that can fire a turbine to generate electricity.