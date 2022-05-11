Today is Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Mrs. Mary Rowe, who had owned the Beardsley Hotel in downtown Champaign since 1919, sold the property to Julius and Benjamin Feldman of St. Louis.
In 1972, damage from vandalism in the University of Illinois campus area was estimated at more than $50,000 (about $350,000 in today's dollars), including $20,000 to university buildings. More than 600 windows were broken, according to UI officials.
In 2007, Parkland College board members were expected to announce that Parkland’s fourth president, Robert Exley, would not return after his medical leave expired May 21. Exley became president July 1, 2006, after the retirement of Zelema Harris, who had served in the post for 16 years.