Today is Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the condition of 15-year-old Catherine Stewart, who had accidentally shot herself the previous weekend, was much improved. But county hospital attendants warned her mother about being too hopeful.
In 1971, Champaign-Urbana was selected as the site for a regional trauma center to serve critically injured patients in an about-150-mile radius. Exactly which hospital would serve as the center had been turned over to the Champaign-Urbana Hospital Planning Council.
In 2006, the University of Illinois Board of Trustees advanced several building and renovation projects. In addition to official approval of the $116 million Memorial Stadium project, trustees reviewed designs for student residence and dining halls and awarded construction bids to relocate the poultry research buildings and to remodel Everitt Laboratory. The board also OK’d a list of the first 11 projects in the deferred maintenance program, a new program that addresses a backlog of academic facilities needing repairs.