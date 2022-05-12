Today is Thursday, May 12, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Guy Roberts, an Urbana taxi driver, was convicted in circuit court for the rape of an 18-year-old Urbana school girl. He was sentenced to five years in the state penitentiary.
In 1972, First National Bank in Champaign was to build a First Plaza at 306 S. Neil St., Champaign. It would more than double the drive-in and walk-in capacity of the bank.
In 2007, if you were still suffering rate shock from your latest power bill, consider the plight of Restoration Urban Ministries. The Christian-based homeless shelter, headquartered at the old 8 Inn near Mattis and Bradley avenues, saw its monthly bill skyrocket to $6,800 in February when Ameren’s new electric rates took effect — an increase of $4,000, or 150 percent.