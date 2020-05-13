Today is Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, one big election day each year instead of five or six minor elections would get a five-year trial in Illinois if a new Illinois Constitution is approved by voters. The constitutional convention voted today to consolidate all elections on one day, the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, and to make that a legal holiday.
In 1970, a strike by University of Illinois students continued with an increased emphasis on working to make it an educational experience. Although it was impossible to determine what percentage of students were participating in the strike, it appeared to be less than half of the student body.
In 2005, your phone bill could go down, but the cost of many other things you buy could rise slightly, under a recommendation for paying for emergency dispatching in Champaign County. The proposal is being put forward by a group of local finance officials. It recommends that METCAD, the county’s 911 and emergency dispatching agency, replace all or part of its $1.50-per-month surcharge on landlines with a countywide quarter-cent sales tax. Such a move would roughly double the local tax income the agency receives to about $4 million annually.