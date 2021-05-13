Today is Thursday, May 13, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Gov. E.P. Morrow of Kentucky and Dr. Frank McVey, president of the University of Kentucky, along with a group of 25 prominent citizens of the Blue Grass State, were to tour the University of Illinois on May 20. They were anxious to see what Illinois was doing in agriculture, engineering and library work.
In 1971, the Illinois Central Railroad was fined $2,500 (about $16,400 in today’s dollars) for violating the Environmental Protection Act with railroad-tie fires the previous month near Tolono, Savoy and Pesotum. The railroad was also prohibited from burning ties anywhere in Illinois under a court order by Champaign County Associate Judge Roger Little.
In 2006, Leigh Anne Dorris was not willing to blow her horn about, well, blowing her horn. The 36-year-old LeRoy woman, wife of University of Illinois trustee David Dorris, was convicted in a Champaign County bench trial the previous month of improper use of a vehicle horn. Her exuberance after an Illini victory over Purdue at a Jan. 28 basketball game ended up costing her $163. While she declined to be interviewed, her husband, an experienced personal-injury trial attorney from Bloomington, called the incident “very embarrassing.”