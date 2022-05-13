Today is Friday, May 13, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Thomas “Squire” McHugh, who served as a justice of the peace in Urbana from 1868 to 1920, died at the age of 86. He had the distinction of performing more marriages than any other justice in this part of the state, an estimated 1,400 unions.
In 1972, a peaceful war protest through Urbana drew about 100 marchers and 30 law-enforcement officers. The marching began at the University of Illinois Quad and ended at the Champaign County Courthouse.
In 2007, negligent landlords could lose their property under a new housing proposal Danville Mayor Scott Eisenhauer was set to release that week. “It will be far-reaching and be an extremely aggressive approach to minimize the violations that currently exist on properties,” Eisenhauer said. “There will be an onus of responsibility placed on each and every property owner.”