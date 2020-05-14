Today is Thursday, May 14, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Horace Walton, 30, of St. Joseph, Mo., was shot to death in a revolver duel with an estimated 50 police officers in Chicago. He allegedly had held up the mail car of an Illinois Central passenger train near Kankakee and escaped with mailbags containing an estimated $100,000. The money was recovered.
In 1970, police were seeking a former mental patient who they say returned to the Veterans Administration Hospital in Danville and fatally shot three officials and wounded a fourth. The man was identified Coleman Gish, 45, of Buda.
In 2005, with the termination of the nerve agent VX underway at the Army’s Newport Chemical Depot, the elimination of the base could be next, much to the relief of area residents. “I thought when the nerve gas was gone it would be closed,” said Oakwood resident Beullah Gillis, who has relatives in Newport. “I’d like them to get rid of it, just to see that stuff gone, so nobody has to put up with it.” The facility, which is about 30 miles southeast of Danville, employs nearly 1,000 people, 900 of whom are contract employees, said Terry Arthur, its public affairs officer.