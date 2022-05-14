Today is Saturday, May 14, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, J.J. Jackman, a South Bend, Ind., youth who was arrested and fined $18 (about $310 in today’s dollars) for abusing a livery horse in Urbana, was languishing in the city jail. His mother said she would do nothing for him.
In 1972, police officers may get the benefit of computerized records at the same time Champaign County modernized its accounting of money that passed through the courthouse.
In 2007, several downtown Champaign bars would remain smoke-free regardless of whether the city council repealed the smoking ban for bars and clubs that week. Carlos Nieto, who owns six downtown bars, and Jon “Cody” Sokolski, who co-owns Boltini Lounge, 211 N. Neil St., both said they would continue to ban smoking inside their bars. “We prefer it this way,” Nieto said. “Our customers prefer it this way. It’s had a positive effect on sales. It’s good for business.” A partial repeal of the indoor smoking ban, exempting bars and clubs, was up for a vote.