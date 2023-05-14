Today is Sunday, May 14, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, having pledged $50,000 in one day, members of the first Methodist Church of Champaign were only $11,000 short of pledges to cover the $150,000 cost of the new parish house.
In 1973, U.S. Supreme Court Justice William Rehnquist was to visit campus to participate in judging the College of Law’s annual Moot Court Competition. A group of law students seeking Rehnquist’s resignation would attempt to question the justice at a reception in the law school’s student lounge following the competition.
In 2008, Sheila Johnson, founding partner of Black Entertainment Television and an accomplished violinist, honored two longtime mentors with a $4 million gift to the University of Illinois. The money will establish two endowed chairs in the School of Music: the Daniel J. Perrino Chair of Jazz Studies and the Susan Starrett Chair in Violin.