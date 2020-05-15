Today is Friday, May 15, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, George W. Woodward, an Urbana carpenter riding his bicycle to work, was killed almost instantly when he was run down by a speeding taxicab driven by Samuel Harris of Urbana. Harris reportedly was trying make the Wabash train leaving Urbana at 8 a.m.
In 1970, the Illinois House, in a move aimed at “young punks” on college campuses, passed a bill providing for the expulsion of students who disrupt state universities and a fine for administrators if they do not expel them. “It’s about time these young punks learn who own these campus buildings and who’s paying for their education,” said Rep. Robert Juckett, R-Park Ridge. The House passed the bill, 93-11, and sent it to the Senate.
In 2005, two new restaurants were set to open in Campustown in October: Chipotle Mexican Grill and Noodles & Company. Both would be taking space in a new two-story building going up at the northwest corner of Sixth and Green streets, the site of a former Wendy’s.