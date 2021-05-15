Today is Saturday, May 15, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, 24 people — 12 men and 12 women — were arrested for trespassing on the Busey family land north of the Champaign County Fairgrounds. The custodian of the land noticed groups of people walking past the “No trespassing” signs and proceeding to spread out a supper.
In 1971, Indiana Sen. Birch Bayh said in Urbana that he was interested in running for the Democratic nomination for president in 1972. He said he would end the war in Vietnam within a year.
In 2006, safety concerns appeared likely to kill a proposal to create an open-air beer garden on the second floor of the city’s downtown parking deck. The deck at Main Street and Broadway Avenue was not designed to accommodate a beer-garden use, where hundreds of people could be sitting or walking on the deck floor, without significant structural reinforcement, said engineering firm Desman Associates of Chicago. Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing said she thought the letter meant the proposal was dead. “I just think it’s not feasible,” she said. “It isn’t designed for that purpose.”