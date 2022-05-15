Today is Sunday, May 15, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the barn on the Savoy area farm of William Dillman was struck by lightning and filled with smoke but did not catch fire. A large team of horses was knocked down and stunned but it was believed they would recover.
In 1972, a resolution condemning what he called “mindless, reckless, animalistic and destructive individuals who find their route to peace through destruction and damage of public and private property, theft and injury to their fellow humans” was to be brought to the Urbana City Council by Republican Alderman Tim Johnson. He was critical of recent anti-war protests at the University of Illinois.
In 2007, the family of a University of Illinois graduate student who died after being struck by a bus in an Urbana crosswalk in 2004 settled a lawsuit for $1.1 million in damages. Circuit Judge Jeffrey Ford granted a summary judgment in favor of Robert Jeffers, father and administrator of the estate of Carolyn Jeffers, against the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District.